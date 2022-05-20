Pursue Sacrilege Cases Sincerely, AAP Punjab MLA And Former IPS Officer Urges CM Bhagwant Mann

Raising concerns over the manner in which the ‘sacrilege’ cases were being followed up, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and ruling Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap has urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to strongly defend the petitions in the cases before the high court and proceed with the ongoing trial in the Faridkot sessions court.

In a letter to the CM, a copy of which has found its way into the public domain, the Amritsar North MLA said he had learnt that the cases had not been pursued in a proper and just manner.

“In the court of Sessions at Faridkot, these cases have been abandoned from the prosecution side. You know it very well that I resigned from the service of IPS because of the indifferent attitude of the then government in power and nexus of the ruling class with the high-profile accused persons," says the letter.

Advertisement

The lawmaker wrote that he had learnt the accused were trying hard to get the Behbal Kalan investigation and ongoing process of trial in the Faridkot sessions court quashed and get them acquitted. He said the special investigation teams (SITs) constituted by the government after his resignation had done nothing to get the cases to their logical conclusion.

The 1998-batch IPS officer was heading the SIT in the sacrilege cases and the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the probe leading to his resignation from services. He later joined AAP and won from Amritsar North.

Interestingly, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of ousted Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had a few days ago protested over the former IPS officer being kept out of the state cabinet.

Tagging the office of the Punjab CM and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal— who is also AAP convener— on Twitter, she posted her recommendation of handing over the home portfolio to Kunwar, saying, “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is not being posted as Home Minister."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.