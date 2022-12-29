'Putin, Biden Asked Who Uddhav is': Sanjay Raut Likened to Kapil Sharma, RaGa Over Viral Claim

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and King Charles had a “conference to discuss who Uddhav Thackeray is". The video of the speech, reportedly made in Nagpur, has now gone viral with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders comparing him to ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is known for his faux pas.

In the viral video, Raut claimed that the three world leaders asked, “Who is this Uddhav Thackeray who refuses to accept defeat at the hands of PM Narendra Modi?" He further said that they also wondered how Uddhav Thackeray is fighting against the Eknath Shinde government. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky too enquired about Uddhav Thackeray. “They also wondered how come PM Modi never introduced Uddhav Thackeray to them," the Shiv Sena MP claimed in Nagpur.

While the BJP leaders compared the Sena leader to Kapil Sharma and Rahul Gandhi, Raut’s statement was a sarcastic response to Eknath Shinde’s earlier statement where the Maharashtra chief minister had claimed that Bill Clinton enquired about him.

“An Indian who lives with Bill Clinton came to me a few months ago. He told me that Bill Clinton asked him who is Eknath Shinde. Bill Clinton asked him how much Eknath Shinde works, when he eats, when he sleeps," Shinde had said at an event in Nagpur.

Sanjay Raut often hits the headlines for his controversial statements. Earlier in June, when the Shinde faction had rebelled, Raut lashed out at the rebel MLAs, calling them “living corpses" and said that their “souls are dead".

“40 MLAs in Guwahati are living corpses, their souls are dead. Their bodies will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. They know what can happen in the fire that has been lit here," Raut had said while addressing party workers.

In 2020, when Covid-19 was at its peak, Raut claimed that a “compounder has more medical knowledge than the doctor", and said that he prefers to take medicines from a compounder than a doctor. Mocking the World Health Organisation for its handling of the crisis, the leader held it responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus. He further said that Uddhav Thackeray is fit to be the advisor of the WHO.

