‘Questioned Smriti Irani as Responsible Citizen’: Cong Leader Who ‘Accosted’ Minister on Fuel Price Hike

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Women Congress National President Netta D’Souza exchanged war of words on Sunday over rising fuel prices on a flight to Guwahati with the latter stating that she questioned the minister as a responsible citizen.

Mahila Congress president told CNN-News18, that she approached Smriti Irani inside the Indigo flight and asked her a few questions outside as well, “what other platform should I question her on" she said. “I questioned her as a responsible citizen and I see no mistake in that."

D’Souza said Irani had protested in 2014 when LPG cylinder price escalated from Rs 415 to Rs 435. “Now in seven years prices hiked to Rs 1,000. I questioned her on this," she said.

In a video D’Souza posted on Twitter, she is heard asking Irani, “Happy Bihu without stoves, without gas, with increased rates." The minister is heard saying “please don’t lie", while speaking about social welfare schemes and Covid-19 vaccinations given to the people.

“Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people’s misery", she said.

“Relating Price rise to Covid-19 vaccination is amusing," D’Souza said.

Petrol and diesel prices have scaled new highs across the country. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 105.41 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai petrol now costs Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel comes for Rs 104.77 per litre.

