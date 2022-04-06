Questions Raise as Bengal Govt Hospital 'Supplying Medicines' Originated from Bangladesh

A huge ruckus was created by the residents of the Kanthi area in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district as they claimed that the state government-run hospitals are providing Bangladesh-originated medicines to them. Even the hospital superintendent does not know how these medicines reached the hospital.

Dibyendu Adhikari, a ruling TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP from the region, has written a letter to the West Bengal Health Department regarding the same. “We really need to know why this has happened. I have written to the government," he said.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

They received the medicines from the Government of India through HLL Life Care Limited, a GOI undertaking in June last year. The medicines were donated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Government of India. Those medicines were supplied from CMS to the Nandigram HD, Purba Medinipur, Howrah and N 24 PGS, and S 24 PGS in June, said Ajoy Chakraborty, Director of Health Department, Bengal.

