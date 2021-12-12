Rachel Godinho, Rajshri or Rajeshwari? Meet Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife Who Has Angered Uncle Sadhu Yadav

The Lalu-Rabri family has gained a new member in younger son Tejashwi Yadav’s wedding to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho. Tight-lipped about the union from the beginning, the wedding was an exclusive and low-key affair in Delhi on December 9.

The RJD leader, who is the youngest opposition leader in any state assembly, is known to be Lalu’s political heir. But none were aware of his relationship with Godinho until they got married, while there are reports that there was resistance due to the inter-faith nature of their relationship.

The wedding was revealed after Tejashwi’s sister Rohini Acharya posted some pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram. While the wedding had close family and friends of the couple, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti were also present. Tejashwi’s Christian bride will reportedly be known by the name of Rajshri or Rajeshwari, but there is no clarity on whether she will convert to Hinduism.

On Saturday, Tejashwi’s uncle Sadhu Yadav slammed his nephew over his inter-community marriage. The former Gopalganj MP did not pull any punches in his attack, saying, “He has demeaned the image of Lalu Prasad’s family after did the marriage with a girl belonging to another community. He doesn’t deserve to be called Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly."

“He is doing arbitrariness in the family and party. He wants to rule us. We cannot allow him to do so. We will boycott him. We will teach him a lesson," said Sadhu, who was not invited to the ceremony.

Who is Rachel Godinho?

Rachel Godinho belongs to the Christian community, hailing from Haryana’s Rewari district. Godinho’s family, however, owns a house in South Delhi’s New Friends Colony. She is the daughter of an educator, who retired as a principal from one of the city schools.

Godinho and Tejashwi know each other since they were fellow students at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. The two have been dating for the past six to seven years as per media reports.

Even now, there is little information available on Rachel’s family and educational background, but she has worked in the civil aviation industry.

Tejashwi wanted to keep the ceremony private owing to the Omicron variant scare due to which a few political heavyweights were missing.

