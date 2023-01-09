Rahul Gandhi ko Thand Nahi Lagti? Congress Leader Finally Reveals Why He is Wearing T-shirt in Biting Cold

“Rahul Gandhi ko thand nahin lagti kya?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has finally answered the million-dollar question why he has been hitting the roads wearing t-shirt in north India’s freezing temperature.

His polo t-shirt has become a topic of conversation among politicians and public. While his party colleague Salman Khurshid called him “Superhuman", the Opposition has mocked him with a BJP leader asking what does he consume.

The Wayanad MP revealed the real story behind his decision to wear t-shirt. “Meri t-shirt ke piche pad gaye hain. Yeh white t-shirt kyu pehna hai? Isko sardi nahi lagti? (People are asking questions about my t-shirt and why I am not feeling cold). When the yatra reached MP, it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them. That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering and feel cold I would think to wear sweater. I want to send these children a message that when you are feeling cold, I am also feeling it. When they would wear sweater, I will also do it," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari in September last year, is currently in Haryana’s Ambala. North and northwest India continued to reel under cold wave on Monday as dense fog adversely affected air, rail and road traffic.

“They (journalists) keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question. I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers – all of India, in fact," the Wayanad MP had said earlier.

“My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the country and their children are in torn clothes, T-shirts and without sweaters," he had said.

The former Congress chief had said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T-shirt.

