'Have Killed Rahul Gandhi…He’s Gone', Rahul Gandhi Says; Here’s Why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he has “killed Rahul Gandhi" and urged people to

read about Hinduism and Lord Shiva to understand what he was saying.

Striking a spiritual note, Gandhi responded to a reporter’s question regarding his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and said: “Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag mein hai, maine maar diya usko. Woh hai hi nahi… Mere mind mein hai hi nahi. Gaya woh…Gaya." (Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He doesn’t exist in my mind. He is gone, gone.)

He explained that his statement can be understood if one reads about Hinduism and Lord Shiva. “Jis vyakti ko aap dekh rahe ho woh Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Woh aapko dikh raha hai. Baat nahi samjhe aap? Hindu dharm ko padho thoda, Shivji ko padho samjha aa jayegi baat." (The individual you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You can see him. Did you not understand? Read the Hindu religion, about Lord Shiva… you will understand.)

Urging the journalist to not be surprised, he said, “Don’t be surprised. Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, not mine. He is in BJP’s mind, not mine."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra said he has now emerged as the “frontrunner for the PM post" in the opposition camp. “He has now become a frontrunner (for the PM post) in the opposition camp. Lakhs of people are coming out in his support. He has proved his leadership quality. People have accepted him as a leader," Sinha told PTI

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi made the statement during a presser as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Haryana.

The foot march had entered Kurukshetra district from Karnal on Sunday with a large number of people joining the Yatra. During the Haryana leg of the Yatra, Gandhi has been accompanied by senior party leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

On Sunday, former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many retired top officers of the defence services had joined the Yatra in Kurukshetra. While the BJP slammed the Yatra and said Kapoor was indicted in the Adarsh scam along with other senior Army officers, Congress hit back and accused the saffron party for “maligning our brave hearts."

The march covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana’s Panipat Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The 3500-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end after reaching Srinagar by January 30.

