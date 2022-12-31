'Can't Move in Bullet-proof Car': RaGa's Take on Security Lapse During Cong Yatra; Invites Akhilesh, Mayawati

Moving around in bullet-proof car during Bharat Jodo Yatra is not possible for me, said senior Congress leader on Saturday. He further invited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and all supporters of “mohabbat ka Hindustan" to join their pan-India march.

“Government wants me to do the yatra in bullet-proof car. This is not possible for me," said Gandhi while answering a question on security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. The Home Ministry had then sought a report from the Delhi Police.

The state police later said that the Congress MP himself did not follow the security protocol, and that there were complete security arrangements. Delhi Police had also deployed many policemen in plain uniform, and made a security cordon for Rahul Gandhi. The leader was himself seen breaking the cordon, police have alleged.

Holding a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi further said that doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone. “We are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, those who want ‘mohabbat ka Hindustan’ or can relate to our ideology are welcome to join." he added.

On Thursday, Congress leader Deepak Singh had written to BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani inviting her to Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. He informed that the invitation has been handed over to Irani’s secretary Naresh Sharma at her camp office in Gauriganj.

Asked about the invite, district president of the BJP Durgesh Tripathi said there was no question of the Amethi MP or any other worker of the party joining the yatra. “The BJP always works on the concept of a united India. India has never been broken, so where did this talk of uniting it come from," he asked.

Speaking on Madhya Pradesh elections, Gandhi said that he can “give in writing" that Congress will sweep state polls. “BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money," the Congress MP said.

“If opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," he added.

Gandhi, once again, addressed the question on his T-shirt walk in north India’s cold. “Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold," he said.

On BJP attacking Congress over Yatra, he said, “I want them to attack us aggressively. This will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru. They are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."

