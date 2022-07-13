Rahul Gandhi Leaves for 'Personal Trip' Abroad, to Skip Key Congress Meet Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a short personal visit abroad, and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18, sources said.

The party, however, did not disclose any details of his visit and termed it personal.

Gandhi, who is often criticised by the BJP for his frequent visits abroad, will skip a crucial party meeting for preparations of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday, where all general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents have been invited.

The Congress meeting scheduled on Thursday is likely to see discussions on election of the party president. The Congress president’s post is currently held by Sonia Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi resigned following the 2019 Lok Sabha poll loss.

Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Nepal in early May courted controversy after BJP released pictures of him at a nightclub in Kathmandu. The Congress had then retorted saying there was nothing wrong about the personal visit for a journalist’s wedding.

Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal visit had come just just after the party’s poor performance in assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and other states.

In the latter half of May Rahul again went abroad and again paved way for questions by the BJP over his visit. BJP raised questions over Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to take political clearance for this visit to Cambridge in the UK, however, the Congress said no such permission was needed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.