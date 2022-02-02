‘Rahul Gandhi Mindless, Needs History Lessons’: BJP’s Retort After Congress Leader’s Lok Sabha Address

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Wednesday accused the central government of using the judiciary, the Election Commission (EC), and the Pegasus spyware as “instruments to destroy the voice of the union of states", came under sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, which called him a “confused, mindless leader" who needs lessons in history.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is a confused, mindless leader. He said that India is not a country. He said China’s vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Presidential address, saying it was a long list of things that the government claims to have done but didn’t really contain the deeper strategic issues that we would have liked to see. “It didn’t touch a couple of central challenges facing our country," he said.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the “idea of a king is back".

“He (Rahul Gandhi) called PM Modi ‘King’. I want to say that he is getting the opportunity to speak as Congress leader because of the Gandhi family but PM Modi has won people’s hearts and is a democratically elected leader," Joshi said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams also slammed the Congress leader, saying, Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Gandhi needs lessons in history as it was during the Congress government’s tenure in 1963 that Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.

During his speech in the Parliament, Gandhi said that ‘Made in India’ is not possible anymore. “You keep talking about Made in India, Made in India. Made in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed ‘Made in India’. You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise ‘Made in India’ is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha," he said.

