Rahul Gandhi, Other Cong Workers to Sleep in Large Containers Mounted on Trucks for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi will be among 230 ‘padyatris’ to sleep inside 60 large containers mounted on trucks, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. These containers will be moved from one place to another and will be stationed every night at temporary campsites with no facilities for food or meetings, said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh as Rahul and scores of party workers began the 3,570-km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Thursday.

Ramesh said there was no entertainment like television inside these containers, but a fan will be provided. Rahul and 119 ‘Bharat yatris’ will be walking the entire distance of 3,570 km, along with some ‘atithi yatris’.

“We are staying in the containers since yesterday. There are 60 containers in which about 230 people stay. Every day the containers will move to a new site mounted on trucks. Some are one-bed, some two-bed, some four-bed and some 12-bed containers," Ramesh said, adding that Rahul Gandhi was also staying in a container since Wednesday night.

Organising panel chief Digvijaya Singh said the containers were like railway sleeper compartments. Asked if there were air conditioners inside, Singh said there was no need for them. The Congress released videos of the Late containers late in the night.

The videos were of containers with 12 beds, four beds, two beds and one bed. The party also shared a video of a toilet container and dining hall at the campsite. Some containers had attached toilets and washrooms. Some containers were seen fitted with air conditioners, as per the videos.

Singh said it has also been decided that from places where the yatra is not passing, water and soil will be brought and saplings will be planted by Rahul Gandhi at places where the yatra halts. Gandhi planted saplings at the 101-year-old SMSM Higher Secondary School, where the yatris halted between the morning and evening session, on the first day of the journey. Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari had also visited the school in 1937. Mahatma Gandhi had also signed the visitor’s book in Hindi and Tamil.

The march will cover 12 states and two union territories in 150 days.

