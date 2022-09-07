Calling Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra a “Comedy of the Century", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh into India while blaming the grand-old party for the nation’s partition in 1947.

Sarma, who switched to the BJP after leaving the Congress party in 2015, said that India is united and suggested that the former Congress chief should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification.

“India is intact. We’re one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there’s no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. If you have any regret, you should try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh and work for Akhand Bharat," Sarma said.

Advertisement

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Comedy of the Century! The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification," Sarma tweeted.

Reacting to Sarma’s comments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “He (Assam CM) is only trying to show off how dedicated he is to the BJP, nothing else."

The Assam CM also responded to Ramesh’s remarks and asked, “Who is Jairam Ramesh?"

Advertisement

Accompanied by 118 Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will embark on 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Tuesday. 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi will walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over the course of 150 days. This is one of the party’s massive community outreach programs in recent decades.

ALSO READ: Cong’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ | Led by Rahul Gandhi, 118 Leaders to Cover 3,500 km in 150 Days; Details Here

The 3,500 km long padyatra will pass through 12 States and two Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Pujab, Jammu and Kashmir in about five months.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here