Rahul Gandhi to Lay Foundation of War Memorial with Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur

Besides taking stock of the party organisational progress, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Chhattisgarh will lay the foundation of many projects including lighting up of Amar Jawan Jyoti in the State. Rahul Gandhi after cancelling his visit to the State on many occasions in the past will be in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit at the campus of the 4th battalion of Armed Force in Raipur. Rahul Gandhi will also lay the foundation stone of a war memorial wall which will carry the names of martyrs of armed forces including those who belong to Chhattisgarh. The 25-feet wall will have around 2,500 names of martyrs.

PCC president Mohan Markam speaking to News18 said that Rahul Gandhi will launch a mega scheme of handing Rs 6,000 annually to over 10 lakh farming labourers who don’t have land of their own besides laying the foundation of a Sevagram at 77-acre land on the lines of Wardha (Maharashtra) established by Mahatma Gandhi, at New Raipur.

Blaming the Modi government for trying to destroy the memories of martyrs, Markam said the State government will light up the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur to honour the valour and sacrifices of the martyrs of armed forces. A party organisational meeting will take place for the preparations of the visit on Tuesday, he added.

The Congress party has been claiming that by merging the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, New Delhi with the flame at War Memorial, the Centre has disrespected the martyrs of the country.

BJP leader Gaurishankar Sriwas slammed the move of the State government saying agitating policemen are booked under treason in the State which also never built any memorial for those who lost lives in the war against Naxalism. “It’s only a political move to score brownie points in front of Rahul Gandhi," added the leader.

