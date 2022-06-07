Rahul Gandhi to Meet Late Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Family in Punjab Today

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday to meet the parents of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29. Party leaders from the state will accompany Gandhi.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Moose Wala, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met the singer’s family on Monday and expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. “There cannot be bigger pain than a father having to see his young son dying like this. Everyone wants justice in this incident," Pilot said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Moose Wala’s parents separately. During their meeting with Shah in Chandigarh, the victim’s father demanded a CBI probe into his son’s killing.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29. As many as 15 teams have been constituted by the police to arrest the culprits involved in the killing.

