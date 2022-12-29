Rahul Gandhi Violated Protocol 113 Times: CRPF on Congress's Security Lapse Charge

A day after Congress flagged security lapse during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that the Congress leader has violated “laid down guidelines" on several occasions.

“Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions & this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," CRPF said on Thursday.

Giving a figure, CRPF said that there have been 113 violations by Rahul Gandhi have been observed and “duly communicated" since 2020. “It may further be mentioned that during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," news agency ANI quoted lines from the central force’s statement.

ALSO READ: Despite Z+ Cover, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Security Breached’ During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

Advertisement

“Security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police & security agencies," the statement added.

The clarification by CRPF comes a day after Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging “security breaches" during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the national capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Rahul Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

Asserting that the Congress has lost its leaders and former prime ministers -Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi- for the country’s unity, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a letter to Shah said, “the government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders".

Citing instances of “miscreants" entering the yatra camp site illegally, Venugopal alleged that they were Haryana’s intelligence security personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the yatra.

Advertisement

“The security of the yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has “Z+ Security", he alleged.

ALSO READ: Despite Notice Over Covid Rules, Cong’s ‘No Mask, Shoulder-to-Shoulder Crowd’ Yatra in Visuals

The situation was so severe that Congress workers and ‘Bharat yatris’ walking with Rahul Gandhi had to form a security perimeter, he said and claimed that “Delhi Police remained mute spectators".

Advertisement

Responding to this, CRPF on Thursday said that the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra for December 24 was conducted on December 22, adding that all security guidelines were strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here