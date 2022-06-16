Rahul Gandhi Wants ED to Defer Questioning for Mother Sonia’s Covid Treatment; Writes to Agency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone June 17 (Friday) questioning due to the treatment of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi, according to sources. Rahul, 51, appeared before the ED for three consecutive days of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his “personal role" in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

In a letter written to the probe agency, Gandhi said that he could not join the process of interrogation and sought an extension for a few days to look after his mother.

The sources further said that the ED, however, has not received any mail from Gandhi yet.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. The Congress president is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She was to appear before the ED on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.

Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has reacted over the ED probe against Rahul Gandhi and said, “We visit her (Sonia Gandhi) everyday in the hospital. Rahul Gandhi is concerned about her health so he visited her in the hospital in lunch break. The ED calling her (Sonia Gandhi) for questioning is nothing but humiliation by the government. I told Rahul Gandhi that what ever you say agency will never be satisfied with your reply. The ED plants story to malign the image."

The ED summoned Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the fourth time on Friday. The Congress MP had sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his “Z+" category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

Top Congress leaders have been protesting and courting arrest in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi for the last three days as he has been appearing for questioning before the ED. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

