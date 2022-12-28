Rahul Gandhi’s Touching Moment with Mother Sonia at Congress Foundation Day Event Wins Internet | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended party’s 138th Foundation Day celebration in New Delhi where he shared a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP has been away from home for quite a while now after he started Bharat Jodo Yatra in September from Kanyakumari.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi last week and will resume from Kashmere Gate in the national capital on January 3 after a break. Launched on September 7, the padyatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Haryana in the first phase.

Earlier on December 24, the former Congress chief shared a photo with mother Sonia Gandhi on Twitter, saying he is sharing the love with the country which he got from her.

Launching an attack at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being “divided by hate".

Addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

He also said that India progressed due to Congress’ approach of inclusion and taking everyone along.

“India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within a few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas. It is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector. This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress’ faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," Kharge said.

“The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he charged.

