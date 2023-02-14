'Rahul Gandhi's Plane Was Cancelled': Varanasi Airport Clarifies After 'No Permission' Claim

Amid allegations by the Congress that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied permission to land in Uttar Pradesh, the Varanasi Airport responded stating that they had received information via email that his plane was cancelled on Monday.

“The flight was cancelled by M/s AR Airways by sending email to AAI Varanasi Airport at 2116 hrs on 13 th Feb 2013.Please correct your statement as the flight was cancelled by operator," the Varanasi Airport said in a tweet.

Government sources say Rahul himself cancelled his trip to Varanasi and that his chartered airline had written to Varanasi airport last night informing them about their cancellation.

The tweet refutes Congress leader Ajay Raj’s claim that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport at 10:45 pm on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, Ajay Rai alleged that the airport authority used President Murmu’s visit as an excuse to stop the flight from landing at the airport.

Ajay Raj claimed that there was pressure from the Yogi government’s district administration that led to Rahul Gandhi being denied permission to land in Varanasi.

“Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is scared of Rahul Gandhi and hence they did not allow the plane to land at the airport in Varanasi," Ajay Raj had alleged.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to travel from Varanasi to Prayagraj on February 14 to attend an event.

