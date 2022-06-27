Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil Likely to Join Eknath Shinde Camp – 40th Addition to Rebel Group

In a shot in the arm for the rebel Eknath Shinde camp, sources told CNN-News18 that Rahul Patil, Shiv Sena MLA from Parbhani, is likely to join the group. Patil, sources said, went out of reach, raising speculations of him joining the rebels, who are camping in BJP-ruled Assam currently.

Patil will be the 40th Shiv Sena MLA to join the rebel camp. Shinde, however, claims to have the support of over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, with his current strength reportedly numbering 50 plus as several Independent legislators have pledged allegiance to him.

Patil’s switchover will be another big blow to the Uddhav government, which is already teetering on the brink of collapse. On paper, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs and Shinde already has more than two-thirds (37 of the 55 MLAs) majority to dodge the anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, in a relief to the Shinde bloc, the Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs and served notices to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shinde and others, told the Supreme Court that the Deputy Speaker cannot proceed with the disqualification proceedings when the resolution seeking his removal is pending.

Following the court order, Shinde tweeted that it was a “victory of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva". “This is the victory of the Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb," read a loose translation of Eknath Shinde’s tweet in Marathi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stripped nine rebel ministers, who are camping in Guwahati, of their portfolios. An official statement said the portfolios of these ministers have been handed over to other ministers in the Thackeray-led government for ease of administration.

The Shiv Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

Shinde’s portfolios - urban development and public undertaking - were given to senior Sena leader and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The key portfolio of higher education, which was with Uday Samant, was given to Aaditya Thackeray. The charge of water supply and sanitation department, which was with Gulabrao Patil, was handed over to Anil Parab.

