Rahul, Priyanka Visit Kheer Bhawani Temple in J-K's Ganderbal

The temple is a revered shrine for the Kashmiri Pandits who believe the colour of the sacred spring water, which flows below the temple, indicates to the situation in the valley

PTI

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 12:06 IST

Srinagar, India

The Gandhi siblings drove to the shrine nestled among mighty chinars in Tullamula area of the central Kashmir district (File Photo/ PTI)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the revered shrine of Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Gandhi siblings drove to the shrine nestled among mighty chinars in Tullamula area of the central Kashmir district, 28 kilometres from here, they said.

The officials said the duo, who was accompanied by some Congress leaders, paid obeisance at the shrine of Ragnya Devi popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani.

The temple is a revered shrine for the Kashmiri Pandits who believe the colour of the sacred spring water, which flows below the temple, indicates to the situation in the valley.

While most of the colours don’t have any particular significance, black or dark colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 31, 2023, 12:06 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 12:06 IST
