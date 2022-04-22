Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha, Reviews Progress of Projects in Malkangiri

Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special on Friday as part of his one-day visit to Odisha. Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw visited Malkangiri district by road, inaugurated different central government projects and reviewed the progress of the Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project.

The 173.41-km-long rail line will be constructed at a cost of ₹2800 crore. The survey work will be completed by June.

He also took stock of the proposed Junagarh-Nabarangpur, Nabarangpur-Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects.

In a press meet, Vaishnaw said that the Malkangiri railway project would be extended from Malkangiri to Bhadrachalam and a blueprint for a new link from Nabarangpur to Junagadh would be drawn up.

“These railway projects were long-standing demands of locals. I have discussed various issues pertaining to the development projects," said Vaishnaw.

The minister said the Central government would install 4,000 mobile towers in various places across Odisha soon.

“There is a clear instruction from the Prime Minister that not a single village of Odisha should be left out of mobile connectivity. Over 800 mobile towers are to be installed in Koraput and Malkangiri districts," he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a post office building and upgraded Anla Sub-Post Office at Malkanagiri Mukhya Dakghar.

Vaishnaw got a grand welcome from tribal leaders, with the minister participating in their traditional dance.

