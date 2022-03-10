Raipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Raipur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Umesh Sharma Kau (BJP), Hira Singh Bisht (INC), Priti Dimri (NYDS), Rakesh Barthwal (RTORP), Sarmista Praliyan (BSP), Mohd.Ehasan (IND), Navin Pirshali (AAP), Ram Pal Singh (PPOID), Anil Dobhal (UKD), Jitendra Srivastava (RVVP), Suman Karanwal (RSDR), Ganga Prasad (ASPKR), Narendra Singh Varma (SP), Sundar Singh Rawat (Aazad) (RWJPS), Shahid Raza (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.5%, which is 0.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Umesh Sharma Kau of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.19 Raipur (रायपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Raipur is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,77,176 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,433 were male and 84,732 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raipur in 2022 is: 917 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,986 eligible electors, of which 87,416 were male,77,561 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,20,008 eligible electors, of which 64,098 were male, 55,910 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raipur in 2017 was 997. In 2012, there were 873 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Umesh Sharma Kau of BJP won in this seat defeating Prabhu Lal of INC by a margin of 36,771 which was 37.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Umesh Sharma (Kau) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Trivendra Singh Rawat of BJP by a margin of 474 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.05% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19 Raipur Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Raipur are: Umesh Sharma Kau (BJP), Hira Singh Bisht (INC), Priti Dimri (NYDS), Rakesh Barthwal (RTORP), Sarmista Praliyan (BSP), Mohd.Ehasan (IND), Navin Pirshali (AAP), Ram Pal Singh (PPOID), Anil Dobhal (UKD), Jitendra Srivastava (RVVP), Suman Karanwal (RSDR), Ganga Prasad (ASPKR), Narendra Singh Varma (SP), Sundar Singh Rawat (Aazad) (RWJPS), Shahid Raza (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.77%, while it was 63.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Raipur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.19 Raipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 190. In 2012, there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.19 Raipur comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayat7-Aghoiwala of Dehrakhas KC, Panchayats 20-Gujrara Mansingh, 21- Danda Lakhaund, 22-Kandauli, 29-Dwara, 30-Raipur, 31-Mianwala of Raipur KC, Raipur (Census Town), Ward Nos. 13, 15, 20, 26, 29, 35, 36, 44 and 46 in Dehradun (Municipal Corporation) of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Raipur constituency, which are: Dharampur, Dehradun Cantt., Mussoorie, Dhanolti, Doiwala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Raipur is approximately 75 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raipur is: 30°19’34.7"N 78°07’10.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raipur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.