Raj Thackeray Booked Under Arms Act For Brandishing Sword at Public Meeting

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been booked under the Arms Act for brandishing a sword at a public meeting in Thane on Tuesday.

A senior Thane Police officer confirmed that Thackeray, along with MNS Thane district chief Avinash Jadhav and MNS Thane city chief Ravindra More have been booked under section 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

This comes amid the row over Raj Thackeray’s “ultimatum" to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief has been drawing criticism for his objection to loudspeakers on mosques. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Raj Thackeray “must not be given so much importance.

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code, stressed the need for controlling population growth and also reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3.

If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, Thackeray said, adding that this was not a religious but a social issue as loudspeakers cause nuisance to everybody.

Responding to criticism that he used to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but softened his stance after receiving an Enforcement Directorate notice, Thackeray denied that his political stand kept changing.

