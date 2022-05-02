Raj Thackeray Cancels Tuesday's 'Maha Aarti', Says 'Loudspeaker Issue Matter of Public Interest'

A day after a massive rally in Aurangabad, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) cancelled its ‘maha aarti’, which was due to be held on Tuesday and expected to be attended by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Party chief Raj Thackeray made the announcement on Twitter and said he will keep supporters and activists informed about the next move.

The MNS president tweeted: “The loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest. What further needs to be done, I will inform tomorrow through my Twitter handle."

Advertisement

The ‘maha aarti’ was scheduled to be held at 6.30 pm on Tuesday in Prabhadevi. It was to be led by Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray.

RELATED NEWS Using Mosque Loudspeakers, Alert Kerala Muezzin Averts Major Fire in Malappuram

The ‘maha aarti’ was a highly anticipated event for which the right-wing Hindutva outfits, VHP and Bajrang Dal, had also held a meeting with senior MNS leaders in Pune.

Thackeray had performed a similar ‘maha aarti’ at a renowned Hanuman temple in Pune last month.

There is speculation that Thackeray might have cancelled the ‘maha aarti’ due to a run-in with the police over his explosive speech at the Aurangabad rally. Police sources said his Hanuman Chalisa speech violated 16 conditions and might soon be booked in a case.

According to the sources, Thackeray’s speech during the rally was recorded from multiple locations. Aurangabad police said it will investigate and press charges against Thackeray for his speech.

Advertisement

Police had set 16 terms and conditions while giving permission for the rally. Thackeray was asked to avoid offensive slogans as well as religious, casteist and regional references during or after the rally.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil has also asked city police to submit a report on the public meeting. The minister said the MNS chief’s speech in Aurangabad was aimed at “creating a divide in society" and hinted at action against him.

Advertisement

He also said the speech was centred around attacking only NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in the state.

On Sunday, Thackeray had said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers, which he called a nuisance, from outside mosques. He also said if it was not done, then all Hindus would play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Advertisement

Addressing a public rally termed ‘Hindu Jananayak’, the MNS chief said if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove loudspeakers, what was stopping the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

“I won’t be responsible for what happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," he said, adding, “loudspeakers is a social issue, but if it is being made a religious one, then we shall give a reply in the same manner. Eid will be celebrated on May 3. We don’t want to vitiate the atmosphere. But from May 4, if loudspeakers are not brought down (from mosques), then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume in front of those mosques."

Advertisement

He further said loudspeakers had no place in religion and should, therefore, be removed. “If they (Muslims) don’t understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra. All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?" he asked.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.