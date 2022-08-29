Raj Thackeray Holds Secret Meet with Dy CM Fadnavis, Triggers Speculation of Alliance for BMC Polls

A meeting was held between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis triggering speculations about a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the BMC elections.

Raj Thackeray left his residence at around 6.45 am on Monday and reached Devendra Fadnavis’ residence at around 7.30 am. The meeting, which was kept secret, went on for about an hour between the two leaders.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either sides.

The meeting comes a month after Fadnavis visited Raj Thackeray’s residence to inquire about his health following his hip replacement surgery in July.

Following the surgery, Raj Thackeray has been active as he recently travelled to Pune for the party’s membership drive.

