Raja sansi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Raja sansi seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (INC), Baldev Singh Miadian (AAP), Bhupinder Singh Chhina (CPM), Vir Singh Lopoke (SAD), Harjinder Kaur (SSRP), Satnam Singh (IND), Gurlal Singh (IND), Yadwinder Singh (IND), Lakhbir Singh (IND), Mukhwinder Singh (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75%, which is -3.95% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.12 Raja sansi (राजा सांसी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Raja sansi is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 177713 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 84,176 were male and 93,526 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raja sansi in 2022 is: 1,111 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,203 eligible electors, of which 88,215 were male,78,980 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,672 eligible electors, of which 81,010 were male, 74,662 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raja sansi in 2017 was 2,088. In 2012, there were 879 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of INC won in this seat defeating Vir Singh Lopoke of SAD by a margin of 5,727 which was 4.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vir Singh Lopoke of SAD by a margin of 1,084 votes which was 0.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 12 Raja sansi Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Gurjeet Singh Aujla of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Hardeep Singh Puri of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Raja sansi are: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (INC), Baldev Singh Miadian (AAP), Bhupinder Singh Chhina (CPM), Vir Singh Lopoke (SAD), Harjinder Kaur (SSRP), Satnam Singh (IND), Gurlal Singh (IND), Yadwinder Singh (IND), Lakhbir Singh (IND), Mukhwinder Singh (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.95%, while it was 82.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Raja sansi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.12 Raja sansi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 209. In 2012, there were 173 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.12 Raja sansi comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: KCs Jassrauor, Jastarwal, Raja Sansi, Kakkar, Chogawan, Lopoke and Raja Sansi (Nagar Panchayat) of Ajnala Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Raja sansi constituency, which are: Ajnala, Majitha, Attari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Raja sansi is approximately 557 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raja sansi is: 31°44’23.3"N 74°39’48.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raja sansi results.

