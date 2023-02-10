In what looked like a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot “mistakenly" read out excerpts of the last budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

The moment the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began created a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Later, however, Gehlot accepted the matter and said he has realised his mistake and that only the first page of the budget was wrong".

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Commenting on the matter, Former Rajasthan CM & BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said: “For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM, who reads out an old budget."

Last Budget Ahead of Assembly Elections

This will be the last budget of the present government as the state is going for assembly elections later this year.

For the first time, the budget will be shown live in all government and private colleges of the state.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on the theme of ‘Bachat, Rahat, Badhat’ (saving, relief and progress).

He finalised the budget with his team of officers at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

“Rajasthan’s budget will bring savings, relief and progress. Finalised the budget 2023 with the resolution of ensuring #Bachat_Rahat_Badhat of every person of the state," Gehlot said in a tweet on Thursday.

