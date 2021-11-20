With 6 from Gehlot Camp, 4 Pilot Loyalists, Cong's Rajasthan Formula Strikes Fine Balance on Ego Tightrope

The Rajasthan government is likely to induct new faces in the cabinet, as the long-awaited cabinet rejig will witness swearing in of ten ministers- six from Gehlot’s camp and four Sachin Pilot’s loyalists.

News18 has learnt the name of nine probable candidates for the state cabinet; out of which those in the Ashok Gehlot’s camp include- Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat. On the other hand, MLAs close to Sachin Pilot- Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola and Hemaram Chaudhary will also take oath at ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony of new Rajasthan ministers will take place at governor’s house on Sunday at 4 pm, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying, after Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting with Ashok Gehlot at chief minister’s residence.

Two cabinet berths are likely to left vacant after the induction of ten new ministers, sources said. They also said that those independent MLA’s who are supporting CM Ashok Gehlot will not get a space in cabinet.

However, one of the MLA’s who joined Congress from BSP is likely to get space in the cabinet. Sources also said that apart from ministers, 15 parliamentary secretaries can be made.

The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

Sources had earlier said that Gehlot’s council of ministers will meet at 5 pm on Saturday, and may discuss resignations offered by three leaders. Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Maken said.

“I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party," the Congress general secretary had said on Friday.

Maken said, “The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party." Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab.

“Whoever wished to work for the organization, came forward and gave their resignations. No more ministers are going to resign, they would’ve come forward if they wanted to, till now," minister Pratap Khachariyawas said. Three days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

