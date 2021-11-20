Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig: Maken Meets Gehlot, New Ministers May Take Oath Tomorrow

The oath-taking ceremony of new Rajasthan ministers will take place at governor’s house on Sunday at 4 pm, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying, after Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting with Ashok Gehlot at chief minister’s residence.

Sources told News18 that Gehlot’s council of ministers will meet at 5 pm on Saturday, and may discuss resignations offered by three leaders. Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Maken said.

“I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party," the Congress general secretary had said on Friday.

Advertisement

Maken said, “The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party." Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab.

“Whoever wished to work for the organization, came forward and gave their resignations. No more ministers are going to resign, they would’ve come forward if they wanted to, till now," minister Pratap Khachariyawas said.

Three days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon. At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.