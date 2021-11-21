Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Here's the Full List of Probable Ministers to Take Oath Today

As many as 15 ministers, including four current ministers, are expected to take the oath of office on Sunday, as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot prepares to reshuffle his cabinet in order to resolve months of tensions between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The new ministers’ oaths will be administered at the Governor’s residence. According to reports, the new ministers’ oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4 PM on Sunday.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the state Congress chief, revealed the list of new cabinet members. Several of Sachin Pilot’s “loyalists" are expected to be sworn in as cabinet members, including Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola. “Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet in Hindi.

>Here’s the full list of probable ministers:

>1. Hemaram Choudhary

>2. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

>3. Ramlal Jat

>4. Mahesh Joshi

>5. Vishvendra Singh

>6. Ramesh Meena

>7. Mamta Bhupesh Bhairava

>8. Bhajan Lal Jatav

>9. Tikaram Juli

>10. Govind Ram Meghwal

>11. Shakuntala Rawat

>12. Zahida Khan

>13. Brijendra Singh Ola

>14. Rajendra Gudha

15. Murari Lal Meena

There are only two female MLAs on the list, one of whom will be promoted to cabinet rank. The BJP has slammed the Congress on the feeble inclusion of women in the cabinet. BJP’s Amit Malviya said in a tweet on Sunday, “In Rajasthan, where Congress is in power, only 3 out of 15 women were made ministers, which means only 20 per cent. But in UP, where Congress is the number four party, it is making false promises of giving 40 per cent representation to women. This is the truth of the double politics of Congress and Gandhi family."

Sources have told CNN-News18 that the party high-command has given its approval for a fine balancing act that will see former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had stepped down after a public rebellion over Gehlot’s ‘high-handedness’, getting five wins with his loyalists occupying three cabinet berths and two minister of state posts.

