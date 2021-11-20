Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Congress Calls MLAs' Meet at 2 PM Tomorrow to Decide Portfolios; Oath at 4 PM

>Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: A meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers is going on at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence, ahead of a proposed Cabinet reshuffle and the CM has accepted the resignations of his ministers. He is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting. The Congress party has also called a meeting of all its MLAs at 2 pm tomorrow to decide the allocation of portfolios, sources said.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held at 4 pm tomorrow, sources added. Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered their resignations in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

News18 has learnt the name of nine probable candidates for the state cabinet.

Those in the Ashok Gehlot’s camp include- Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat.

On the other hand, MLAs close to Sachin Pilot- Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola and Hemaram Chaudhary will also take oath at ministers.

Two cabinet berths are likely to left vacant after the induction of ten new ministers, sources said.

Independent MLA’s supporting CM Ashok Gehlot may not get space in cabinet, barring an MLA who joined Congress from BSP.

Sources also said that apart from ministers, 15 parliamentary secretaries can be made.

The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers is likely to take place at governor’s house on Sunday at 4 pm.

Earlier Saturday, Gehlot and AICC general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken as well as PCC chief Dotasra addressed a Kisan Vijay Diwas gathering. After that, Maken and Gehlot held a meeting at a hotel. Maken arrived in Jaipur last night and told reporters about the resignation of the three ministers who desired to work for the party. While Dotasra is the PCC chief, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma are in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab and Gujarat respectively.

Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

The clamour for a reshuffle had been growing for several months with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s camp demanding that his supporters be accommodated in the government.

Apart from Congress MLAs, independents supporting the government and MLAs who defected from the BSP to Congress also have expectations from the reshuffle. Gehlot had recently hinted that a reshuffle will take place soon.

