Rajasthan CM Gehlot Congratulates Congress Candidates for Winning Bypolls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday congratulated Congress candidates for winning the assembly bypolls in the state. Congratulations to Preeti Shaktawat, Congress candidate from Vallabhnagar, and Nagaraj Meena of Congress from Dhariawad, for their victory in the assembly by-elections, Gehlot tweeted.

Gratitude to the voters of both the constituencies and congratulations to the workers and leaders of the Congress party, he said. The bypolls were held on October 30.

