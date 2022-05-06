Rajasthan CM Organises 'Sewanjali', Auctions Gifts He Received; Money Deposited in CM Relief Fund

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday organised ‘Sewanjali’ at his residence to auction souvenirs and gifts that he had received on various occasions. About Rs 2 crore was collected in this programme organised by the Bharat Sewa Sansthan. This amount will be deposited in the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ for ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’, according to a statement.

Gehlot, who was at the programme along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, said that the respect given to him by the people of the state through mementoes and gifts will only come to the aid of the people of the state.

The chief minister said on this occasion that Rajasthan has followed the great tradition of cooperation in the hour of a calamity.

Advertisement

He said that the people of the state generously cooperated to help victims during calamities like tsunami, earthquake, and the floods in Kerala. “We are all proud of such cooperation," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.