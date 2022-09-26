As several Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot resigned amid buzz over the change of guard in the state, the Chief Minister told the high command that it was not in his hands to diffuse the crisis as legislators are angry. READ MORE
Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis due to power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Opposition BJP hinted at imposition of President’s rule in the state. “The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President’s rule. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign," Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore commented on Twitter.
Independent legislator and advisor to the chief minister Sanyam Lodha said, “If the decision is not taken keeping the MLAs’ sentiments in mind, the government will be in danger." Lodha made the statement after the meeting at Shanti Dhariwal’s residence.
Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal, said Ashok Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party’s national president. He said if Gehlot does not remain the chief minister, the party will face a major trouble in winning the next Assembly elections.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “Neither did I talk to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today, nor did he call me," adding that “things will be sorted out soon."
Rajasthan ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal are meeting AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence, according to ANI reports.
In a veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, some of the MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it.
BJP leader and Union Cabinet Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav took a dig at the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the Rajasthan crisis with a tweet of a picture featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
Several MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have resigned amid buzz over Gehlot being replaced by Sachin Pilot after he declared his candidature for the Congress president’s post. Earlier, one of the Gehlot-loyalist MLAs claimed more than 80 legislators, including Independents reached Speaker C P Joshi’s residence in buses to submit their resignation. The Congress has 108 members in the 200-member house. It also enjoys the support of 13 Independents. MLAs and ministers from the Gehlot camp had also held a meeting at Minister Shanti Dhariwal’s residence, a move seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of Sachin Pilot being made the next chief minister.
“We aren’t going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We’ll meet them tonight," Congress leader Ajay Maken told ANI
MLAs and Ministers from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camp have dinner at assembly speaker CP Joshi’s residence. Minister Shanti Dhariwal is to give a current status report on the demands of the Gehlot camp to the assembly speaker according to reports.
Many MLAs of the Rajasthan Congress have resigned and have appealed to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to become Chief Minsiter. High drama unfolded after MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed more than 80 legislators, including Independents and reached Speaker C P Joshi’s residence in buses to submit their resignations.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to hold one-to-one dialogue with Rajasthan Congress in charge Ajay Maken in Jaipur. Several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had reached the assembly speaker’s residence to submit their resignation.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has called Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Makan and Sachin Pilot for a meeting in Delhi. High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the assembly speaker’s residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.
Rajasthan Congress Crisis Live Updates: Several Rajasthan Congress MLAs submitted their resignation from Assembly membership to speaker CP Joshi. They appealed to Joshi to become the chief minister.
Rajasthan Congress Crisis Live Updates: Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said 92 MLAs have signed on their resignation and now all are heading to Speaker C P Joshi’s residence to submit their resignation.
Rajasthan Congress Crisis Live Updates: Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said voices of only 10-15 party MLAs are being heard while other legislators are being neglected. Party doesn’t listen to us, decisions are being taken without it, he said.
Rajasthan witnessed a high-level political drama on Sunday with some Congress MLAs from Ashok Gehlot camp resigning from their Assembly membership amid buzz that he is being replaced as the chief minister. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi asked observers– Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken– to conduct one-on-one talks with party MLAs to resolve the crisis.
A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was scheduled to be held at Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur at 7 pm on September 25. However, ahead of the CLP meet, several Congress MLAs went to the residence of Assembly speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur on Sunday night. Some of them have submitted their resignations.
Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are also present in Jaipur.
Cracks appeared in Rajasthan Congress after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll. As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants the commitment of “one-man, one-post”, which was adopted as part of the Udaipur Declaration, to be honoured, several ministers in the Rajasthan government and party MLAs have thrown their weight behind Gehlot while some have endorsed Sachin Pilot.
After announcing his bid for the Congress president poll, CM Gehlot had said that the call on his successor will be taken by Sonia Gandhi and general secretary in-charge Rajasthan Ajay Maken.
Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the talks of changing the CM will happen after CM Ashok Gehlot becomes party president. Out of 102 MLAs, anybody can become the CM. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot will decide it, the minister said.
Gehlot said he never thought about resigning as the chief minister of Rajasthan. “It was spread by the media from the very beginning that Ashok Gehlot does not want to leave the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan, while this thing has never been in my mind, I have already told the high command on August 9 that it is very important to win the next Rajasthan elections,” he tweeted.
Advisor to the chief minister and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said that everyone wants Gehlot to continue as chief minister and warned if he is replaced then the government might collapse.
It may be noted that Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership in July 2020. Later, he was sacked as the deputy chief minister as well as the state PCC chief. Pilot on Friday met Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi amid speculations of change of guard in the state.
Minister of State for Rural Development Rajendra Singh Gudha has called for Pilot to be made the chief minister and called him the “best face”. “There is no other best face than Sachin Pilot in Congress. Whatever the high command will decide, it will be final but when it comes to my opinion, there is no better leader in Rajasthan than Pilot after Gehlot.”
Besides Pilot, names of Speaker CP Joshi and Govind Singh Dotasra are also doing the rounds for the race in the Congress on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan.
