Rajasthan Govt Allocates Portfolios to Ministers; CM Gehlot Keeps Home, Finance and IT & Communication

Day after fifteen ministers were sworn in a much-awaited expansion, the Rajasthan government on Monday allotted portfolios to ministers of the rejigged cabinet. CM Ashok Gehlot has kept Home, Finance, and IT & Communication ministry with himself, a government statement read.

Of the 15 ministers, five are believed to be from Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp, which had rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership in 2020. Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters after the oath taking ceremony that representation has been given to all, be it scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, backward classes or minorities.

Dr BD Kalla has been allotted Education, Sanskrit Education and Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI. Shanti Dhariwal has been allotted Local Self government, Urban Development & Housing and Law & Legal Affairs.

Parsadilal Meena has been allotted Medical & Health while Agriculture has been allotted to Lal Chand Kataria.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully- who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two — Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena — are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as ministers of state.

The council of ministers in the Congress government in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister. Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the oath taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, six MLAs, including three independents, have been appointed advisers to CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, hours after 15 ministers took oath in a cabinet expansion. The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisers are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar.

