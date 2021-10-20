Rajasthan: Nearly 65 Per Cent of Voters Turned Out in First Phase Polling for Civic Bodies

A total of 64.24 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polling for the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. A State Election Commission spokesperson said 64.24 per cent polling was recorded in Dholpur and Alwar districts.

The maximum voting to the tune of 72.16 per cent was recorded in Behror Panchayat. State Election Commission Commissioner P S Mehra said in the first phase, polling was conducted for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis of Alwar and Dholpur districts. Out of 9.41 lakh voters, 6.04 lakh exercised their franchise, he added.

The polling for the second phase will be held on October 23 and for the third phase on October 26 from 8 am to 5 pm, he said, adding the votes will be counted at district headquarters on October 29. In the first phase, 683 candidates have tried their luck for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis.

