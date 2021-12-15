Home » News » Politics » Rajasthan: Over 68 Pc Voting Recorded in 2nd Phase of Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote in the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections in Rajasthan (File photo: PTI)
The voting took place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

PTI
Updated: December 15, 2021, 22:19 IST

Jaipur: A total of 68.57 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of voting in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in the four districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The voting took place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The spokesperson said voter turnout of 68.57 per cent was recorded. The first phase of polling was held on December 12 and for the third phase, polling will be held on December 18. The counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

first published: December 15, 2021, 22:19 IST