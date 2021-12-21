Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: Counting in Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls in 4 Districts Underway

>Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: Counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan is underway. In view of cold conditions, counting at the district headquarters began two hours late — at 11 am instead of 9 am, an official said.

Most parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe cold with the minimum temperature falling below zero at many places. Counting of votes for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held on Tuesday at the respective district headquarters. In view of the cold wave and fog counting will begin at 11 am instead of 9 am, a State Election Commission spokesperson had said a day ago.

Polling in these four districts was held in three phases with 2,251 candidates in the fray. Of these, 1,946 candidates were for Panchayat Samiti Elections and 305 for Zila Parishad elections. Three members have been elected to Zila Parishad and six to Panchayat Samitis unopposed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.