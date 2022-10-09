Rajasthan: Senior Congress Leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma Passes Away at 77

Senior Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away at the age of 77 in Jaipur on Sunday after he was admitted to SMS Medical College on Saturday.

The Congress MLA from Churu had complained of uneasiness and was taken to the hospital in Jaipur on Saturday. His body has been taken to his residence in Hanuman Nagar and will be kept in the Vidyadhar Nagar Brahmin Mahasabha building for those who wish to pay tribute, reports India Today. His last rites will be conducted in Sardarshahr (Churu) on Monday afternoon.

Condolences and tributes poured in for the seven-time MLA and former minister. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “My deepest condolences. He was unwell for a long time. I was in touch with his family members regarding his health and I reached SMS hospital last night. I met his doctors and his family.

Advertisement

“I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this very difficult time and give peace to the departed soul."

President on Rajasthan Congress Govind Singh Dotasra shared his condolences on Twitter and said, “His death is a great loss to the Congress family, may God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family."

Sharma had contested his first Rajasthan assembly election from Lok Dal in 1985 and went on to become an MLA, after which he contested with the Janata Dal party and became MLA again in 1990. He was also made the Indira Gandhi Canal Project Minister in Rajasthan and won the Rajasthan Assembly by-elections in 1996. He became an MLA after getting Congress tickets in the 1998, 2003, 2013, and 2018 elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here