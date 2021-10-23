Rajasthan Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Polls: Over 55 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded in 2nd Phase

Over 55 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of polling for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Dholpur and Alwar districts on Saturday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The first phase of polling was held on October 20.

An SEC spokesperson said that 55.97 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of voting in Dholpur and Alwar. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said that in the second phase, 9.73 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in both districts and 1,312 polling stations had been set up.

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Dholpur and Alwar are being held in three phases. In the first phase, 64.24 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Polling for the third phase will be held on October 26. Counting of votes will be done at district headquarters on October 29.

