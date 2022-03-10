Rajeshwar Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Rajeshwar Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Rajeshwar Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

The former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh is contesting his first Assembly election, from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow on a BJP ticket. Singh, who had recently opted for voluntary retirement, is known for handling many high-profile cases during his tenure in the ED.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Rajeshwar Singh is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 10.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Rajeshwar Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Sarojini Nagar constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.