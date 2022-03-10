Home » News » Politics » Rajeshwar Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Rajeshwar Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Rajeshwar Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajeshwar Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Rajeshwar Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.

The former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh is contesting his first Assembly election, from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow on a BJP ticket. Singh, who had recently opted for voluntary retirement, is known for handling many high-profile cases during his tenure in the ED.

Sarojini NagarElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
SP
Abhishek Mishra
BSP
Mohd. Jaleesh Khan
BJP
Rajeshwar Singh
INC
Rudra Daman Singh
CPI
Satya Narayan
ABSAP
Anil Kumar Giri
RTVPA
Arvind Singh
JAP
Chandra Shekhar Verma
BJMP
Jitendra Kumar
RRP
Pratap Chandra
MKD
Rama Shankar Bheem
RJAVP
Ramvaran Singh
AAP
Rohit Shrivastava
IND
Sharda Pratap Shukla
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Rajeshwar Singh is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 10.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Rajeshwar Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Sarojini Nagar constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST