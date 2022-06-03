Rajinder Nagar Bypolls: AAP's Durgesh Pathak Files Two Sets of Nomination Papers

AAP's Rajinder Nagar by-election candidate Durgesh Pathak filed the first and second sets of his nomination papers on Friday and said he will file the final set after conducting a roadshow in the constituency on June 6, an official statement said. The by-election in Rajinder Nagar was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab by the party in March this year.

AAP candidate Pathak said that he was hopeful that Rajinder Nagar residents will show up for the road show and shower him with their blessings. "The people of Rajinder Nagar have made up their minds to vote for the candidate belonging to the party in power. I am thrilled to have filed my nomination for the Rajinder Nagar by-election. On Monday, I will host a roadshow and file the official and final set of my nomination," the statement quoted Pathak as saying.

AAP candidate Pathak has been conducting "Padyatras" in different areas of Rajinder Nagar, appealing to the people to vote for AAP in the by-elections. The statement said that all the party workers are fully prepared for the by-poll.

Pathak and other AAP leaders and workers will hold a public discussion and address public's concerns. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Friday convened a review meeting of party workers and directed them to strengthen preparations for the Rajinder Nagar by-election.

Rai, who is AAP's Delhi convenor, said all the workers of the party will have to make foolproof preparations at the ward and the booth level. He asked AAP workers to meet more and more people in the constituency and disseminate information about Delhi government's development works.

