Rajiv Gauba to Serve as Cabinet Secretary for Another Year in Second Extension Since 2019 Appointment

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba was given his second extension for another year on Friday by the central government. His first extension was in August 2021 after he was appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years in 2019. Known to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, in which the state was divided into two union territories, Gauba’s extension came on the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

According to an order by the personnel ministry, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved a one-year extension for Gauba. The former union home secretary is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Gauba has previously served as secretary in the union urban development ministry, additional secretary in the home ministry, looking after crucial left wing extremism division, among other responsibilities. Born in Punjab, Gauba graduated in physics from Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as the chief secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

He has represented India on the board of the International Monetary Fund for four years as well.

