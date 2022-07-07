Rajnath Singh Speaks to Tejashwi Yadav to Inquire About Lalu Prasad's Health

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday called RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who is admitted to the AIIMS here. Singh conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the RJD supremo and prayed for his long life.

Lalu Yadav was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences here Wednesday night after being airlifted from Patna where he underwent initial treatment at a private hospital for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall. The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS.

His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav had reached Delhi earlier on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.

