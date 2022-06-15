Home » News » Politics » Prez Poll: Rajnath, Nadda Reach Out to Oppn Leaders Mamata, Kharge, Akhilesh as BJP Seeks to Evolve Consensus

Defence minister Rajnath Singh made calls to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday.

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: June 15, 2022, 20:13 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav to evolve a consensus for the presidential candidate for the elections on July 18. Sources said the senior BJP leader made calls to these leaders, on a day the opposition held a big meeting to discuss a joint candidate for the polls.

The BJP has authorised Singh and national president JP Nadda to consult with other parties for building consensus on a presidential candidate. The defence minister made calls to Kharge, Banerjee and Yadav besides some other leaders. Opposition leaders asked Singh about BJP-led NDA’s nominee for the presidential election, sources added.

At the opposition meeting, however, two more names — National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi — emerged after NCP chief Sharad Pawar declined to be a candidate. The filing of nominations began from Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: June 15, 2022, 19:10 IST