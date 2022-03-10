Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rajpur Road seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Dimpal (AAP), Amar Singh Swedia (IND), Vijay Kumar (RUKP), Rajkumar (INC), Khajan Dass (BJP), Dhansingh (BSP), Ramu Rajoria (ASPKR), Kamlesh Mathur (SP), Billu (UKD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.5%, which is 2.49% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Khajan Dass of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajpur Road results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.20 Rajpur Road (राजपुर रोड) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Rajpur Road is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,19,301 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,482 were male and 56,807 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajpur Road in 2022 is: 909 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,19,801 eligible electors, of which 63,629 were male,56,164 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 98,988 eligible electors, of which 52,286 were male, 46,702 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajpur Road in 2017 was 274. In 2012, there were 411 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Khajan Dass of BJP won in this seat defeating Raj Kumar of INC by a margin of 8,632 which was 12.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajkumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravinder Singh Kataria of BJP by a margin of 3,070 votes which was 5.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20 Rajpur Road Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Rajpur Road are: Dimpal (AAP), Amar Singh Swedia (IND), Vijay Kumar (RUKP), Rajkumar (INC), Khajan Dass (BJP), Dhansingh (BSP), Ramu Rajoria (ASPKR), Kamlesh Mathur (SP), Billu (UKD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.01%, while it was 60.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rajpur Road went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.20 Rajpur Road Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 150. In 2012, there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.20 Rajpur Road comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Ward Nos. 1 to 4, 8, 12, 16, 18, 21, 24, 30, 33, 34, 41, 48, 50, 52, 56 and 60 in Dehradun (Municipal Corporation) of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Rajpur Road constituency, which are: Dharampur, Sahaspur, Mussoorie, Dehradun Cantt.. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rajpur Road is approximately 30 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajpur Road is: 30°20’37.7"N 78°02’43.1"E.

