Rajpura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:AAP leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Rajpura seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Hardial Singh Kamboj (INC), Neena Mittal (AAP), Jagjit Singh (SADASM), Charanjit Singh Brar (SAD), Jagdish Kumar Jagga (BJP), Avtar Singh Harpalpur (LIP), Harinder Singh (IND), Gursewak Singh (IND), Dr. Bhai Paramjit Singh (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.82%, which is -2.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hardial Singh Kamboj of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajpura results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.111 Rajpura (राजपुरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Rajpura is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 182228 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,549 were male and 95,673 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajpura in 2022 is: 1,105 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,304 eligible electors, of which 88,974 were male,77,648 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,674 eligible electors, of which 78,298 were male, 68,376 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajpura in 2017 was 903. In 2012, there were 660 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Hardial Singh Kamboj of INC won in this seat defeating Hardial Singh Kamboj of INC by a margin of 32,565 which was 12.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 23.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hardyal Singh Kamboj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Raj Khurana of BJP by a margin of 31,510 votes which was 28.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 111 Rajpura Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 24 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Rajpura are: Hardial Singh Kamboj (INC), Neena Mittal (AAP), Jagjit Singh (SADASM), Charanjit Singh Brar (SAD), Jagdish Kumar Jagga (BJP), Avtar Singh Harpalpur (LIP), Harinder Singh (IND), Gursewak Singh (IND), Dr. Bhai Paramjit Singh (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.89%, while it was 75.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rajpura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.111 Rajpura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 186. In 2012, there were 165 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.111 Rajpura comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: KCs Banur, Khera Gajju, Banur (Municipal Council), Panchayats Urdan, Jansla of Jansla KC; Panchayats Rajpura, Neelpur, Samdo, Pilkhani of Rajpura KC and Rajpura (Municipal Council) of Rajpura Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Rajpura constituency, which are: S.A.S.Nagar, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Kharar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rajpura is approximately 306 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajpura is: 30°31’42.6"N 76°35’24.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajpura results.

