Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home / News / Politics / Rajya Sabha Election Results: Happy Moment, Says Fadnavis as All 3 BJP Maha Candidates Win; Ajay Maken Loses in Haryana

Rajya Sabha Election Results: Happy Moment, Says Fadnavis as All 3 BJP Maha Candidates Win; Ajay Maken Loses in Haryana

Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The BJP winners in Maharashtra include Union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik

News18.com |
New Delhi // Updated: June 11, 2022, 07:49 IST
Jun 11, 2022 07:37 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Has 'Last Laugh' After Jolt to MVA in Maha, K'taka Win, Ajay Maken's Loss; Cong Touts 'Strong Message' In Raj Victory

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut were among the 16 candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from four states where polling was held on Friday after tussle over cross voting and alleged breach of election rules delayed the counting by around eight hours in Maharashtra and Haryana. READ MORE

Jun 11, 2022 06:43 IST

RS polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate elected from Haryana; Ajay Maken loses

In a jolt to the Congress, the BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, after a high drama over allegations of violations of polling rules that delayed the counting by more than seven hours. The counting of votes began past midnight and the results were announced after 2 am on Saturday. According to Election Commission officials, Congress candidates Ajay Maken did not get enough votes. The party said one of its MLAs cross-voted while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid. Returning Officer R K Nandal said Panwar got 36 votes, while Sharma got 23 first preference votes and 6.6 transferred from the BJP, taking his tally to 29.6. It was a photo-finish as Maken got 29 votes, but lost on account of no second preference votes.

While the value of votes polled by the BJP was 3,600, securing the first seat for Panwar, Sharma won the second seat with a vote value of 2,960, including 660 that got transferred from the BJP candidate as second preference votes. The Congress’ value of votes was 2,900. Congress MLA and the party’s authorised polling agent BB Batra said while the vote of a party MLA was declared invalid, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted for Sharma, a media baron who had entered the poll far as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP and its ally JJP. Both the winning candidates were presented with their victory certificates around 3.30 am as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated them.

Jun 11, 2022 06:42 IST

Maharashtra: BJP wins 3 of 6 Rajya Sabha seats in major setback to ruling Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

In a major setback to Maharashtra’s ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the BJP on Saturday won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes. The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections. Of the 284 valid votes, Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43.

The contest was for the sixth seat the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The high-stake battle for the sixth turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission. “Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.

Jun 10, 2022 22:19 IST

Counting of Votes Yet to Begin Maha and Haryana

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections is yet to begin in Maharashtra and Haryana. The results are out for Rajasthan and Karnataka. In Rajathan, the Congress won three seats while the BJP got one, and in Karnataka, the BJP won three seats and the Congress managed one.

Jun 10, 2022 22:16 IST

Maharashtra | Cong Chief Nana Patole Writes to EC

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has written to the Election Commission of India demanding the vote cancellation of BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana for “violating the provisions of conduct of election rules". ANI

Jun 10, 2022 21:34 IST

BJP Suspends Rajasthan MLA for Voting in Favour of Cong Candidate

The BJP suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwaha voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP’s primary membership. In the letter, Kataria also asked the MLA to clarify why she voted against the whip. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party high command has been informed about the matter. The Congress fielded three candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP fielded one, besides supporting an independent candidate. PTI

Jun 10, 2022 21:29 IST

Karnataka | Re-dedicate Myself to the State, Says FM Sitharaman After Win

After she elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the state’s MLAs and said she will re-dedicate herself to working the welfare of the state. “I thank the workers and MLAs of Karnataka for giving me this opportunity to serve the state; I re-dedicate myself for the state of Karnataka. The elections were a wonderful coordinated effort by the observers," she added.

Jun 10, 2022 21:10 IST

Karnataka | Sitharaman, 2 Others from BJP Win; Cong Manages 1 Seat

The BJP managed to win the much-contested fourth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections for Karnataka. Lehar Singh of the BJP won in the second round of counting of votes. With this, the BJP has won three seats in Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh and Lehar Singh while the Congress has managed to send Jairam Ramesh to the RS. The JDS failed to secure victory for its only candidate. The results are yet to be declared

Jun 10, 2022 20:44 IST

Rajasthan | CM Gehlot Says Results 'Clear from the Beginning'

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot celebrated the victory of three candidates from the Congress on Twitter saying it was “clear from the beginning". He tweeted in Hindi: “It was clear from the beginning that the Congress had the required majority for all three seats. But BJP tried horse trading by fielding an independent. The solidarity of our MLAs has given a befitting reply to this effort. The BJP will face a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections as well."

He added: “Congress’ victory in three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory for democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi."

Jun 10, 2022 20:43 IST

Congress Wins 3 Seats, BJP Gets 1 in Rajasthan

The Congress won three seats and the BJP got one after Rajya Sabha election results for Rajasthan were declared after a delay in the counting of votes. Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from the Congress were elected, while it was Ghanshyam Tiwari from the BJP. Independent candidate, supported by the BJP, and media baron Subhash Chandra faced defeat.

Randeep Surjewala: 43 votes
Ghanshyam Tiwari: 43 votes
Mukul Wasnik: 42 votes
Pramod Tiwari: 41 votes
Subhash Chandra: 30 votes

Jun 10, 2022 19:04 IST

Tribal Party MLAs Vote for Congress

After casting his vote in favour of the Congress, Bharatiya Tribal Party legislator Rajkumar Roat targeted its own party chief Velaram Ghoghra, saying he has become “old" to understand the issues. BTP legislators, Roat and Ramprasad Dindor voted in support of the ruling Congress candidates going against their party chief who had issued whip to its MLAs to not take part in the election process. “I would not like to say about our party state president. Now, he has become old and it is likely that he could not understand. But, our decision is for the benefit of tribals and people of the region. On the basis of this, we have decided to vote in the favour of the Congress candidates," Roat said, adding that the decision had been taken collectively. In Rajasthan, the BTP has two MLAs who represent the tribal constituencies of Sagwada and Chaurasia. PTI

Jun 10, 2022 19:00 IST

Counting Delayed till All Objections Disposed of, No Green Signal by EC Yet

The counting of votes will be delayed till all objections are disposed of. The EC has not yet given the green signal for the counting to begin for three states. Officials said there was a prohibition on counting of votes till the disposal of objections. The states concerned did not send a report to the EC, officials added.

Jun 10, 2022 17:33 IST

Haryana | Polling for 2 RS Seats Ends, Independent MLA Abstains

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana ended with independent MLA Balraj Kundu abstaining. Eighty-nine legislators exercised their franchise out of total 90 seats, officials said. Polling began at 9 am. The BJP has fielded former minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while Ajay Maken, a former union minister, is the Congress nominee. Media baron Kartikeya Sharma entered the fray as an independent. Kundu, who has been vocal against the BJP-led government on several issues, remained firm in his decision to abstain from voting. Home minister Anil Vij and state BJP chief OP Dhankar went to Kundu’s home to persuade him but were unsuccessful. Kundu, the legislator from Meham, said, “I received many offers, including monetary. But I decided to act as per my conscience." He alleged that there have been many scams during the BJP-JJP government, and said he could not support the party or any candidate backed by it or its ally. Kundu also hit out at the Congress for fielding Maken, saying, “The party insulted the people of Haryana by fielding an outsider. Therefore, due to these reasons, I have decided not to cast my vote and abstain from voting." PTI

Jun 10, 2022 17:18 IST

Maharashtra | EC Turns Down BJP Demand to Invalidate 3 MVA Votes

In the Rajya Sabha elections for Maharashtra, the Election Commission turned down the BJP’s demand to invalidate votes of three MLAs from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi — Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur and Suhas Kande.

Jun 10, 2022 17:07 IST

Counting to Begin as Leaders Start Coming In

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will begin soon as leaders have started filing in. Track the results here.

Jun 10, 2022 17:05 IST

Ajay Maken Writes to Election Commission

Congress leader Ajay Maken wrote to the EC asking to reject objections filed by BJP. “Krishna Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma are trying to stop or postpone the result of a clean election after seeing their defeat. Whereas, the returning officer has already declared the votes of BB Batra and Kiran Choudhary as valid," Maken said.

Jun 10, 2022 16:35 IST

Haryana | BJP Complains to ECI for Cancellation of 2 Congress Votes

Polling agents for BJP candidates Krishan Lal Panwar and JJP as well as independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India for cancellation of votes of two Congress MLAs BB Batra and Kiran Choudhary. They alleged that instead of showing the ballot paper to the authorised poll agent of the Congress, both MLAs showed their ballot papers to “other people". Due of this, they said, their votes should be cancelled and, till the EC decides, results of two RS seats of Haryana should be put on hold.

Jun 10, 2022 16:32 IST

Haryana | BJP Candidates Will Win: CM Khattar

Expressing confidence in his party candidates, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was sure that the BJP will win. “We are sure that we’ll win. The way voting happened, we are confident that BJP candidates will win on both the seats. Some Congress MLAs’ votes were dismissed as they violated the rules," Khattar told news agency ANI.

Jun 10, 2022 16:07 IST

Rajasthan: 'Disgruntled' MLAs Cast Vote

BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment with the ruling party in Rajasthan, were among those who cast their vote. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba had issued a whip directing the six MLAs, who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and merged with the Congress in 2019, to not vote for the candidates of the Congress and BJP. However, the MLAs cast their vote. The six MLAs are Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali. Gudha, Ali, Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga and a few other Congress MLAs had expressed resentment last week with the state government. However, they toned down after meeting chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress needs 123 votes to win three seats. The party claims it has the support of a total of 126 MLAs.One candidate needs 41 votes to win. PTI

Jun 10, 2022 16:04 IST

Rajasthan: Media Baron Subhash Chandra’s Victory Difficult?

Asked about the chances of media baron Subhash Chandra's victory after one BJP MLA cross voted, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, "We supported him on the basis of our surplus votes. He made his own efforts and we supported him. Let’s wait for the counting." Earlier in the day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would win three Rajya Sabha seats comfortably. PTI
Jun 10, 2022 15:58 IST

Maharashtra | All 285 MLAs Cast Vote; Claims, Counter-claims Abound

All 285 MLAs who were eligible for voting exercised their franchise for Rajya Sabha election for six seats in Maharashtra. The BJP fielded union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik. The Sena fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP fielded Praful Patel while Congress fielded Imran Pratapgarhi. There were objections to some votes from both the MVA and the BJP. The quota of first preference votes needed by each candidate to win is 41 as the total number of voters came down to 285 from 288. NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, currently in jail, were denied one-day bail to vote by the courts.
Jun 10, 2022 15:54 IST

Rajasthan: All 200 MLAs Cast Vote for 4 Seats, 1 BJP MLA Cross Votes

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their vote for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon. The counting of votes for the four seats will start at 5 pm. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said one BJP MLA had cross-voted, which might make the victory of independent candidate Subhash Chandra difficult. "How can we win two seats when we had the votes to win just one seat? We lost nothing. As far as cross-voting by one MLA is concerned, the party will take action for violating the whip," he told the media. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party's high command had been informed. PTI
Jun 10, 2022 15:47 IST

All 4 MVA Candidates will Win: Cong Leader

After the BJP made claims against the validity of her vote in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said the saffron party was trying to create confusion as it knew that all four MVA candidates from Maharashtra will be elected. "All four MVA candidates will get elected. BJP knows this and that is why they are trying to create confusion," Thakur told news agency ANI.
Jun 10, 2022 15:02 IST

BJP's Claim of 3 Invalid Votes Dismissed

The returning officer has dismissed the BJP's claims of votes of 3 MLAs being invalid. BJP had raised objections on three votes of MVA- Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena.
Jun 10, 2022 14:45 IST

In Spotlight for Hanuman Chalisa Row, Ravi Rana Chants '101 Times' Before Polling

MLA Ravi Rana, who was embroiled in the Hanuman Chalisa controversy with his wife Navneet Rana, chanted the prayer 101 times before leaving for polling in Maharashtra.
Jun 10, 2022 14:36 IST

'Because I Love It': JDS Leader's Catchy Byte Post RS Polls Voting. Here's the Party He Voted For

In a humorous exchange with media personnel on Friday, a Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) leader expressed who he voted for in the Rajya Sabha elections, and it wasn’t for the party he belongs to. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, JD(S) leader K Srinivasa Gowda, said, “I have voted for Congress because I love it". READ MORE
Jun 10, 2022 14:26 IST

BJP Says Votes of 3 MLAs 'Invalid'

"BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA- Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena. BJP has requested the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid": BJP's Parag Alawani, polling agent for party leader Piyush Goyal, on Rajya Sabha poll.
Jun 10, 2022 14:01 IST

All our 3 candidates will get votes beyond expectation: Sachin Pilot

"All our 3 candidates- Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari will win (Rajya Sabha polls). Be it MLAs or independents, everyone is with us. We will get votes beyond expectations. All of us have cast our votes": Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Jun 10, 2022 13:43 IST

Polling for two RS seats in Haryana underway, several MLAs cast vote

Several Haryana MLAs cast their votes in the first hours of voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state on Friday with Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur due to poaching fears, reaching Chandigarh for the exercise. The Congress MLAs are at the residence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and will move together to cast their vote. BJP-JJP MLAs and some Independents, who were lodged in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Chandigarh for the past two days, reached the assembly complex here in a bus to cast their vote. Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi was among the MLAs who cast vote immediately after polling began at 9 am. Bishnoi arrived here on Thursday evening from Delhi. He was not part of the Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Raipur over the past one week. While leaving the assembly venue after voting, Bishnoi told reporters that he had voted "as per my conscience". Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats later claimed that Bishnoi had given vote to the Congress candidate. Among those who had cast their votes included Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Ministers J P Dalal, Anil Vij, Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhary and most of the Independents.
Jun 10, 2022 13:34 IST

JDS Claims Congress is BJP's 'B Team'

K'taka | I had said that Srinivasa Gowda will vote for Congress. SR Srinivas also didn't vote for JD(S). Congress has shown its true face today. Congress is the 'B' team of the BJP. They're the main culprit for rise of BJP in the country: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) on Rajya Sabha polls.
Jun 10, 2022 13:16 IST

BJP Claims 2 Votes in Maha 'Invalid'

BJP raises objections ans demands disqualification of NCP minister Jitendra Awhad and Congress minister Adv Yashomati Thakur for showing their votes to party authorised agent during voting elections of Rajya Sabha.
Jun 10, 2022 13:09 IST

Plea in SC Seeks Stay on Poll Result Over Rajasthan BSP MLAs Who Joined Congress

A plea has been mentioned before the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a stay on the declaration of the Rajya Sabha elections result, in view of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had defected to the Congress Party, ANI reported. A vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said it would hear the plea only after a response from the Chief Justice of India is received for the listing of the plea. BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment with the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, were among those who cast their votes as soon as the voting began for the Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats in the state on Friday morning. The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm and counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said. The MLAs came to the assembly building with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and cast their votes. Gehlot reached the assembly shortly before 9 am and the first bus with the Congress MLAs also reached the assembly with Randeep Surjewala, one of the three candidates of the Congress. BJP MLAs reached the assembly in two buses while two more buses with Congress and other supporting MLAs will reach after some time.
Jun 10, 2022 12:34 IST

HC rejects Maha minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from jail to cast vote in RS polls

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's petition seeking release from jail here to enable him to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway. Malik had sought that he be either released from custody on a bond or be permitted to go with a police escort to the Vidhan Bhavan for voting. A single bench presided over by Justice P D Naik said that although Malik had avoided the use of the word 'bail' the tenor of his plea was that of seeking bail and therefore, he must file an appeal challenging the special court that denied him temporary bail on Thursday. The high court said it didn't wish to set a wrong precedent by entertaining Malik's plea, and permitted the minister's counsel Amit Desai to amend the plea and seek appropriate relief.
Jun 10, 2022 12:22 IST

Have Voted for Cong Because 'I Love It!', Says JDS MLA

Jun 10, 2022 11:58 IST

Nawab Malik Approaches Bombay HC for Permission to Vote

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has approached the Bombay High Court for permission to vote in the Rajya Sabha Elections 2022. Yesterday, the special PMLA court dismissed the petition of former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.
Jun 10, 2022 11:57 IST

Haryana Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhan Sabha to cast their votes

Jun 10, 2022 11:38 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections: Snapshot of the Fight for That Final Seat in K'taka, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

With 41 candidates elected unopposed, action in Rajya Sabha elections has narrowed down to 16 seats across Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka – where voting began on Friday morning. Close contests are expected on last seats and parties have been trying to keep their flock together. Five-star hotels and resorts have been in demand again as lawmakers are being sequestered amid fears of poaching. Both BJP and Congress have been holding talks with smaller parties and Independents to squeeze in the last seats up for grabs. READ MORE
Jun 10, 2022 11:30 IST

Kuldeep Bishnoi is upset with Congress, he is not going to vote for them: Randhir Golan, Independent MLA from Haryana

Chandigarh | Kuldeep Bishnoi is upset with Congress, he is not going to vote for them. One more MLA from Congress is also not going to vote for the party but I will not take the name. All the 6 independent MLAs have voted for BJP: Randhir Golan, Independent MLA from Haryana, ANI reports.
Jun 10, 2022 11:22 IST

Rajasthan: 40 pc of votes for Rajya Sabha polls cast till 10.30 am

Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10.30 am in Rajasthan. The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said. The first vote was cast by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Approximately 40 per cent voting has been done," said government chief whip Mahesh Joshi. Polling is being held for four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, a prominent Uttar Pradesh politician, while the BJP has chosen former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, who earlier was a vocal critic of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.
Jun 10, 2022 11:06 IST

106 BJP MLAs, 38 Congress and 7 JDS Leaders Cast Vote in Karnataka

Voting so far in Karnataka: 106 MLAs have voted from BJP, while 38 leaders from Congress and 7 MLAs from JDS have voted.
Jun 10, 2022 10:56 IST

50% of polling has been completed in the first 1.5 hours in Maharashtra

Maharashtra | 50% of polling has been completed in the first 1.5 hours. 143 MLAs exercised their right to vote. More than 60 BJP MLAs and 20 Congress MLAs have cast their votes for Rajya Sabha elections: Sources to ANI.
Jun 10, 2022 10:35 IST

JDS Slams Siddaramaiah's 'Letter to MLAs'

"Today, before local media he (Siddaramaiah) has said that he didn't write to my MLAs. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account. Now, he's denying what he said yesterday. This shows his double standards": HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) on Siddaramaiah's letter to JD(S) MLAs.
Jun 10, 2022 10:12 IST

JD(S) MLAs including HD Kumaraswamy arrive at K'taka Assembly

Jun 10, 2022 09:53 IST

Rajya Sabha Polls: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections gets underway in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Jun 10, 2022 09:09 IST

'AIMIM Is Team B of MVA', BJP's Quip on Party's Support to Alliance

After AIMIM declared its support to Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, BJP has called AIMIM team B of MVA.
Jun 10, 2022 09:04 IST

Maharashtra LoP & former CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Legislative Assembly for Rajya Sabha elections

Jun 10, 2022 08:52 IST

Maharashtra MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai for the Rajya Sabha elections

Jun 10, 2022 08:48 IST

All Four MVA Candidates Will Win: Congress

All four candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win in the first preference vote itself: Balasaheb Thorat, Congress leader.
Jun 10, 2022 08:33 IST

Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP, Cong, JDS Appoint Polling Agents

Cong and BJP appointment senior leaders as polling agents. KPCC President DK Shivkumar will be a polling agent, BJP'S National Gen Secy CT Ravi will play the role for the saffron party while HD Revanna will discharge the duty for JDS.
Jun 10, 2022 08:19 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections: How Are MPs Chosen? How Can Those With Covid Vote? News18 Decodes June 10 Polls

Amid resort politics, fear of poaching and hectic parleys, the stage is all set for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections in four states. Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are slated to be held on Friday and the results will be announced the same day. While 41 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed, the nail-biter will be on for 16 seats in four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka. READ MORE
Jun 10, 2022 08:03 IST

Classes with News18: How 2022 Polls Demystify All Your Queries Related to Civics Chapter on 'Elections'

At the Union level, the upper house is known as ‘Rajya Sabha’, which is a permanent house. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha has 238 members elected by the elected members of the Legislative Assembly of each state. The remaining 12 are nominated by the President from among persons having special knowledge. The UP legislators elect 31 members for Rajya Sabha. The more number of seats a party has in state, the more power it gets to send members to Rajya Sabha. A perfect example of this is Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Punjab. With 92 seats, the AAP can now send five members to the Rajya Sabha. READ FOR A FULL GUIDE TO POLLS IN INDIA
Jun 10, 2022 08:01 IST

Confident Our Candidate Ajay Maken Will Win With More Votes than our Strength: Deepender Singh Hooda

"We are confident that our candidate Ajay Maken will win with more votes than our strength," says Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda
Jun 10, 2022 07:43 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: AIMIM to Vote for MVA in RS Polls in Maha to 'Defeat BJP'

"To defeat BJP, our party AIMIM has decided to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our 2 AIMIM Maharashtra MLAs have been asked to vote for the Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi": Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM Maharashtra president.
Jun 10, 2022 07:33 IST

Ensure your vote doesn't turn invalid due to some mistake: Fadnavis tells party MLAs on RS polls eve

On the eve of elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a meeting here with the MLAs of his party, where he advised them to ensure that their votes do not turn invalid due to some mistake. The former chief minister was speaking to the BJP MLAs at a hotel. "You have been instructed on how to exercise the preferential voting for the Rajya Sabha. You will have to ensure that your vote will not become invalid due to some mistake," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said. "We have told you how to vote and you should do it accordingly," he added. Union Railway Minister and election in-charge for the BJP Ashwini Vaishnav was also present at this meeting. Fadnavis, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after being found infected, joined the meeting and addressed the MLAs. After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. Polling will be held at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, here between 9 am and 4 pm.
Jun 10, 2022 07:21 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: When, Where & How to Watch Voting, Results of High-stakes Battle

Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states is set to be held on Friday. The results of the elections in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana will be declared on the same day. Amid allegations of horse trading between parties ahead of the polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographer. VIEW RESULTS LIVE
Jun 10, 2022 07:07 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Haryana Congress MLAs Leave for Chandigarh from Delhi

Jun 10, 2022 07:05 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Mobile internet services suspended in Jaipur tehsil ahead of RS polls

Mobile internet services have been suspended for 12 hours starting 9 pm on Thursday in Jaipur's Amber tehsil where the Congress and other supporting MLAs are staying ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The divisional commissioner issued the order to suspend the services stating security threat to the protected people staying and moving in the area. The MLAs are staying at Hotel Leela in the teshil since evening after being shifted from Udaipur. They will go to the assembly building for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday morning from this hotel. Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted the order saying, "Internet shutdown in Amber due to fear of paper leak."
Jun 10, 2022 07:01 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Which States to See Key Battle?

Bienniel elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed last Friday. However, elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls. Taking questions after announcing the schedule for the presidential election, Kumar said "We have appointed special observers in all the four places (states). The entire process will be videographed."
Jun 10, 2022 06:54 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Special Observers to Oversee High-stakes Battle; Poll Process to be Videographed, Says CEC

The stakes are high for the 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states, with voting taking place on Friday. The outcome will determine the balance in Parliament's upper house, where the ruling NDA does not have a majority, unlike in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections in four states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.

Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: In a major setback to Maharashtra’s ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the BJP on Saturday won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes.

The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections.

Of the 284 valid votes, Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43.

The contest was for the sixth seat the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The high-stake battle for the sixth turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

“Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra,” tweeted BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross voting and rules violation by the BJP and the ruling alliance.

Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

The poll panel directed the Rajya Sabha election returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande, after which the counting of votes got underway after 1 am. The first result was out in two hours.

After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.

BJP was cunning in holding up the counting and getting one vote invalid. We were confident that all four of our candidates will win comfortably, the Congress leader said.

Imran Pratapgarhi, the victorious Congress candidate said he was happy with his win but the defeat of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar was unfortunate.

NCP leader Praful Patel said he will continue to make sure the concerns of Maharashtra are heard and addressed.

A huge thank you to all my supporters and well wishers for electing me to serve as the Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Pawar Saheb and NCP for entrusting me with this responsibility, he tweeted.

I am deeply humbled by your support, and I want to assure you that I will continue to work day and night to make sure that your concerns and of my Maharashtra state are heard and addressed, he added.

Raut blamed the poll panel for the defeat of the fourth MVA candidate.

Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that demand. Election Commission favoured them (BJP), Raut said.

