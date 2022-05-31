Rajya Sabha Elections: All Eight BJP Candidates from UP to File Nomination Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far announced eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10. Six names were announced a few days back while two more names were announced from Uttar Pradesh late on Monday. All the eight candidates are expected to file their nominations on Tuesday around 11:30 am.

According to information, those who will file their nomination for Rajya Sabha include Laxmikant Bajpai, former state president of UP BJP, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, MLA from Gorakhpur city seat, senior Gujjar leader Surendra Singh Nagar, Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation’s President Baburam Nishad, former president of BJP Mahila Morcha Darshana Singh, former MLA from Chauri-Chaura Gorakhpur Sangeeta Yadav, national president of BJP Backward class Morcha K Laxman and Mithlesh Kumar, a former MP from Shahjahanpur and MLA from Puwayan.

A total of 31 members are elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, out of which elections are being held on 11 seats for which voting will be held on June 10 and Tuesday May 31 is the last date for filing nominations. Of the 11 seats for which elections are being held, five of the BJP, three of the SP, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one member of the Congress are expiring in July.

With a total of 273 MLAs in the UP Assembly, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can easily win eight seats in Rajya Sabha. At the same time, the SP alliance with a total of 125 MLAs has the numbers to win its three candidates.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 1 and names can be withdrawn till June 3. Voting will be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

