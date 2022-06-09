Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: When, Where & How to Watch Elections Live, Check Results | Details Here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states will be held on Friday. The results of the elections in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana will be declared on the same day. Amid allegations of horse trading between parties ahead of the polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographer.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: All You Need to Know

Bienniel elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed last Friday.

However, elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: What Are RS Elections?

The Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of Parliament is a permanent body that is never dissolved and can have a maximum of 250 members, as per the Constitution. As of 2021, it has a sanctioned strength of 245, of which 233 are elected from states and union territories. The remaining 12 are nominated by the president, chosen for their contributions to the fields of art, literature, science and social services.

The Indian vice-president is the chairperson of the Upper House, while it also has a deputy chair. Currently, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu is the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Results and Presidential Poll 2022

Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind’s successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the upcoming election.

Though the final list of electors will be notified after the bye-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and the Rajya Sabha polls to 16 seats, the NDA has 440 MPs in its favour while the opposition UPA has around 180 MPs, besides 36 MPs of Trinamool Congress who normally support the opposition candidate.

The Congress and the BJP are likely to win six more Rajya Sabha seats in the June 10 election and the UPA partners may bag three seats more.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: How Are Members Elected?

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected through a single transferable vote through an open ballot. They are indirectly elected by party MLAs unlike the Lok Sabha members, who are elected by the public. One-third of members retire every second year and are replaced by newly chosen members. Each member serves for a term of six years. In case of death, disqualification or resignation, bypolls are held.

Wach state is allocated Rajya Sabha candidates based on population, like the Lok Sabha. As and when a new state is created or a merger takes place, the Rajya Sabha make-up also changes accordingly.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: DATE AND TIME

Elections will be held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana, on June 10. The elections will be live telecasted on all leading Hindi and English new channels.

The poll results can be checked at the Rajya Sabha Youtube SANSAD TV Channel. Check updates by clicking here

Results can also be seen at news18.com website. Click Here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 LIVE Updates can also be viewed on social media platforms of News18 and its website.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: Results

The results to the Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 will be announced on the same day. Click here to stay updated on latest news.

The results can be checked at the official website of Rajya Sabha — rajyasabha.nic.in

Users can also Click Here to stay updated on latest news on elections and results.

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: PROMINENT CANDIDATES

The Congress is seeking to ensure that its candidates win RS elections in Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, while the BJP has put its weight behind independent candidates in Haryana and Rajasthan.

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate from Haryana, where two seats have fallen vacant. The Congress and the BJP are likely to get one seat each, but the BJP has backed media baron Kartikeya Sharma as an independent. Kartikeya is the son of Venod Sharma and son-in-law of former Haryana speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

The Congress needs 31 votes to win the seat and has as many MLAs. The BJP is banking on cross-voting. For the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates – Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari. While the Congress is sure to get two seats, it needs 15 more votes to win the third seat of Tiwari. The BJP has fielded its former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, and backed media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent for the second seat.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the BJP will battle it out for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha as none of the seven candidates in the fray – four of the ruling MVA and three of BJP – withdrew their nominations. The Congress has also fielded another candidate Mansoor Ali Khan in Karnataka. Jairam Ramesh is the other Congress candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

